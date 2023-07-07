Pentagon reports ongoing incidents of Russian fighter pilots targeting U.S. military drones in Syria for the second consecutive day

The United States has lodged accusations against Russia for engaging in harmful behavior towards its military drones in Syria. This incident marks the second consecutive day where Russian fighter jets have exhibited “unsafe and unprofessional behavior” towards U.S. Air Force drones over Syrian airspace. Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, the commander of the Ninth Air Force, reported that Russian jets dropped flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close to them during a mission against Islamic State targets. The U.S. Air Force has released a video capturing the confrontation, although further details have not been disclosed.

Yesterday, a similar occurrence took place over Syria involving three MQ-9 drones being harassed by three Russian fighter jets. As stated by Grynkewich, the jets discharged multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing them to take evasive actions. This incident is at least the third confrontation between U.S. drones and Russian fighter jets this year.

In March, the Pentagon released a video showing a Russian fighter jet colliding with an Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone in international airspace, causing the drone to crash into the Black Sea. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the United States’ commitment to operating within international law and expects Russia to conduct its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone, primarily used for intelligence gathering, can also be equipped with up to eight laser-guided Hellfire missiles. As this situation unfolds, the United States remains resolute in carrying out its operations while adhering to international law.

