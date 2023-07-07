Sources indicate that China will impose a fine of no less than $1.1 billion to conclude Ant Group’s regulatory overhaul.

An image of an Ant Group booth at the Singapore FinTech Festival in November 2022. Chinese authorities are anticipated to impose a substantial fine of at least 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) on Ant Group, as early as Friday, sources familiar with the matter have revealed. This fine will mark the end of the long regulatory overhaul that Ant Group has been undergoing. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which has been leading the revamp since Ant’s failed $37 billion IPO in late 2020, is expected to announce the fine in the coming days. This penalty, one of the largest ever fines for an internet company in China, will clear the way for Ant Group to obtain a financial holding company license, pursue growth, and eventually resurrect its plans for an initial public offering (IPO). Not only does the fine hold significant implications for Ant Group, but it also represents a crucial step in China’s crackdown on private enterprises, which began with the cancellation of Ant’s IPO and has negatively impacted the market value of several companies. Ant Group and the PBOC have not responded to requests for comment at this time. Founded by billionaire Jack Ma, Ant Group is involved in payment processing, consumer lending, insurance product distribution, and other businesses. Prior to the withdrawal of its IPO in mid-2020, the company was valued by some investors at over $300 billion. Since April 2021, Ant Group has been undergoing a comprehensive business restructuring to transform into a financial holding company subject to similar rules and capital requirements as banks. The announcement of the fine is expected to be followed by the appointment of Pan Gongsheng, the central bank Deputy Governor, as the governor of the People’s Bank of China. Pan has been overseeing Ant Group’s revamp and has participated in multiple meetings with the company regarding the fine and restructuring. The National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), a new government body under the State Council, will now be the primary regulator responsible for granting Ant Group the required license. The NFRA has not yet provided a response to Reuters’ request for comment. Additionally, the PBOC has not commented on Pan’s role in response to a request for comment. The sources indicate that the final amount of the fine has been revised to at least 8 billion yuan, surpassing the initially estimated 5 billion yuan. Ant Group’s fine would be the largest regulatory penalty imposed on a Chinese internet company since Didi Global, a ride-hailing giant, was fined $1.2 billion by China’s cybersecurity regulator last year. Alibaba Group, Ant Group’s affiliate in e-commerce, was fined a record 18 billion yuan in 2021 for antitrust violations. The imposition of a fine on Ant Group comes at a time when Chinese authorities are striving to restore confidence in the private sector as the country’s $17 trillion economy struggles to recover. It also coincides with Jack Ma’s return to China after an extended period overseas. Ma had withdrawn from public view in late 2020 following a speech in which he criticized China’s regulatory system, an event widely seen as a catalyst for the crackdown on the industry. Ma previously held over 50 percent of the voting rights in Ant Group but relinquished control as part of the restructuring in January.

