PBA on Tour: San Miguel Dominates TNT; Jericho Cruz Makes PBA History as First Player Ejected

In a game where San Miguel Beer ended their losing streak with a dominating 111-74 victory over TNT in the PBA On Tour, Jericho Cruz’s ejection for hitting Paul Varilla during a looseball situation stole the spotlight.

Cruz received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was thrown out of the game in the third quarter after his knee made contact with Varilla’s head as Varilla was trying to protect the ball on the floor.

Despite the incident, Cruz and Varilla had a cordial interaction while the referees reviewed the play.

Before his ejection, Cruz contributed 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

San Miguel maintained their lead when play resumed, with Allyn Bulanadi and Marvin Lee stepping up to extend the lead against a short-handed TNT team that only had eight players in uniform.

Lee led the scoring with 22 points, while Bulanadi added 20 as the Beermen improved their record to 3-6 after five consecutive losses.

San Miguel has been dealing with the absence of several key players due to national team duties and injuries, leaving coach Jorge Gallent with a limited roster.

TNT, on the other hand, suffered their sixth straight loss in the PBA On Tour, also missing some of their top players.

Jaydee Tungcab had an impressive performance for TNT, scoring 30 points in a losing effort.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL 111—Lee 22, Bulanadi 20, Cruz 20, Brondial 17, Javelona 9, Faundo 6, Dela Cruz 6, Baclao 4, De Vera 3, Apacible 2, Lazarte 2.

TNT 74—Tungcab 30, Cruz 21, Alfaro 8, Jopia 5, Montalbo 4, Varilla 4, Marcelo 2, Cuntapay 0.

Quarters: 29-23, 55-36, 83-56, 111-74.