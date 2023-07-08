Dominic Fike, Famous for ‘Euphoria’, Opens Up About Personal Battle with Drug Use

Dominic Fike narrowly avoided being fired from his role on “Euphoria” due to his struggles with substance abuse, as revealed in a recent interview. The HBO Max series, which delves into the dark side of drugs and teenage life in Los Angeles, presented a unique challenge for the 27-year-old actor and singer. Fike admitted that being a drug addict while working on a show centered around drugs was extremely difficult.

During the interview with Zane Lowe, Fike candidly shared that he was often under the influence during filming for “Euphoria,” and his behavior was appropriately reprimanded. In fact, he revealed that he nearly lost his role on the show because of his drug use. Fike’s honesty extends to his acknowledgement that his personal experiences with addiction influenced his portrayal of his character, Elliot, a teenage drug user.

Fike also disclosed that “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson organized a sober coach to assist him in abstaining from drugs, but unfortunately, it was not effective. Fike admitted that some scenes in the series were filmed while he was genuinely high, explaining that the filmmakers had no choice but to use that footage.

The conversation with Lowe touched upon the potential double standard at play in the entertainment industry, where actors are expected to be sober but may be encouraged to participate in scenes that require drug use. Fike acknowledged this reality, recognizing that show business often prioritizes entertainment over personal well-being.

In addition to his acting career, Fike was already a well-known SoundCloud musician before joining the cast of “Euphoria.” His character even performed a song for Zendaya’s character, eventually leading to a real-life romantic relationship with co-star Hunter Schafer.

However, Fike revealed to Lowe that his relationship with Schafer has since ended, and he is currently not interested in pursuing any new romantic commitments. As for the delayed production of “Euphoria” due to the writers strike, Fike expressed excitement for the upcoming third season, anticipating a better dynamic with the cast.

Lastly, the article provides a resource for individuals seeking help with substance use disorder or mental health issues, urging readers to contact the SAMHSA National Helpline in the United States.

Overall, Dominic Fike’s interview sheds light on the challenges he faced while working on “Euphoria” and his struggles with substance abuse, offering a unique perspective on the intersection of art and personal experiences.

