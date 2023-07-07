Paula Badosa expresses frustration in uncomfortable Wimbledon interview following injury withdrawal

Is this Wimbledon’s most cringe-worthy press conference? Paula Badosa faces awkward questions about “winning” twice from a clueless reporter, immediately after her defeat in the second round and withdrawal from mixed doubles with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. Paula Badosa’s journey at Wimbledon came to an end when she withdrew from her second round match against Marta Kostyuk due to injury. However, what followed was a peculiar interview where the reporter mistakenly congratulated Badosa on her victory. Badosa promptly corrected the interviewer, but the questioning continued with inquiries about her injury. Each question received brief answers from Badosa. She reiterated that she had not won the match and responded to a query about her fitness level by stating that she had just retired and wished she could be in better shape. It was a disappointing conclusion for Badosa, who had been grappling with a back problem leading up to the tournament. She had aimed to regain her fitness in time for Wimbledon, but ultimately fell short. Badosa’s post-match interview was indeed strange, as she managed to answer all five questions with a total of only 16 words. Prior to this, Badosa had last competed in May, reaching the quarterfinals of the Inernazionali BNL D’Italia in Rome. During her match against Kostyuk, Badosa seemed uncomfortable on the court before retiring after just over one set. With her withdrawal from the mixed doubles event alongside Tsitsipas, they will no longer participate in their opening round match against Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek. Badosa was caught on camera exchanging a less-than-impressed glance with Tsitsipas’ father and coach, Apostolos, during the intense match between Tsitsipas and Andy Murray. The match was suspended due to the 11pm curfew, with Murray leading 2-1. Badosa has also made headlines earlier in the week for a candid revelation during a press conference. She shared that she had a dream about Tsitsipas after watching his match in the Australian Open while experiencing jet lag. In the dream, they were both victorious in the tournament and shared a romantic moment. Badosa left the details at that, leaving everyone curious and laughing.

Reference