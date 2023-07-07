Unveiled: Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to be Held in a Swedish City

The city of Malmo in southern Sweden has been chosen as the host city for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. This decision comes after singer-songwriter Loreen won the competition for a second time with her power ballad Tattoo. Loreen also became the first woman to win Eurovision twice, while Sweden tied with Ireland’s record of total wins. The grand final will take place at the Malmo Arena on May 11, 2024, with semi-finals earlier in the same week. Malmo was selected after a careful examination of its facilities, ability to accommodate delegations, and local infrastructure. This will be the third time Malmo has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, the previous occasions being in 1992 and 2013. The city’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the values of the competition. Malmo’s compact size will make it easy for delegations, fans, and media to navigate the city. Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also makes it an ideal host city. This will be the first time in Eurovision history that a capital city has not hosted the event for five consecutive years. Tickets for the event, including dress rehearsals, are expected to go on sale later this year.

