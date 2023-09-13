Panda Express Founders Generously Donate $100M to Support City of Hope

City of Hope cancer hospital received a historic $100 million donation from the co-founders of Panda Express, Andrew and Peggy Cherng. This generous contribution aims to support the creation of a national oncology program, focusing on enhancing treatment outcomes and the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. The Panda Charitable Family Foundation’s donation is the largest single contribution ever received by City of Hope.

Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are grateful for this gift, which will allow us to lead the way in integrative oncology and continue to pioneer compassionate medical innovation as we have done at City of Hope for more than 100 years. Innovative and holistic care is part of our culture and mission; we are committed to supporting and treating the whole patient — not just the cancer. I am honored that our cancer expertise, world-class research environment, national patient population, robust clinical trials program and compassionate ethos have prepared City of Hope to lead this work.”

The Cherng Family Center for Integrative Oncology will be established at City of Hope with this donation. The concept of integrative oncology involves a “whole-person approach” to cancer care that draws inspiration from various cultures, including traditional Chinese medicine and other Eastern healing traditions, as stated by the hospital. Rigorous research on Eastern therapies has the potential to provide evidence-based insights that can fuel the development of more effective cancer medicines and care.

Currently, only 40% of cancer patients have access to such integrative therapies under doctor supervision, highlighting the need for increased availability. City of Hope aims to bridge this gap and ensure patients have access to these beneficial therapies through their newly established center.

Peggy Cherng, in her statement, emphasized the parallel between Panda Restaurant Group’s vision of bringing together Eastern and Western flavors and cultures through food and the goal of the Cherng Family Center of Integrative Oncology. She hopes that the center becomes a model for integrating the best of Eastern and Western medicine to unlock holistic healing for communities. The Cherng family, through their philanthropic foundation, is dedicated to saving lives and enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients. At Panda, giving is one of their core values.