Tony Blair advises Labour to adopt alternative approach, discourages ‘taxing and spending’ to tackle economic crisis

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair advised the Labour party to maintain a centrist stance and avoid excessive “taxing and spending” as a solution to economic turmoil. Blair also commended Sir Keir Starmer for successfully revitalizing the party, but cautioned that Starmer would face a more challenging situation compared to when Blair took office in 1997. Blair acknowledged the possibility of Starmer winning the upcoming election, but expressed concerns about the country’s instability, stating, “That’s a country that’s in a mess. We are not in good shape.”

Blair rejected the criticism that Starmer’s policies are too bland and emphasized the need for Labour to not equate radicalism solely with tax increases and government spending. He pointed out that the Conservative Party’s excessive taxing and spending had led to the current economic crisis. According to Blair, the true radical agenda revolves around embracing and harnessing the potential of the technological revolution.

In the interview, Blair described his interactions with Starmer, highlighting that while they meet regularly, Starmer is his own person and has demonstrated agility and determination in reshaping the party after Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. Starmer has also sought guidance from Blair and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown on transitioning into government.