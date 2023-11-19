Orbán: Ukraine’s EU Membership is Far Off, Says Hungary’s Prime Minister

Hungary’s Prime Minister made it clear that Ukraine’s path to joining the European Union is a long shot, casting doubt on Kyiv’s aspirations to become a member.

During a gathering of his nationalist Fidesz party, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared that his government will oppose upcoming discussions on the formal invitation of Ukraine to begin membership negotiations in mid-December.

Approval for new member countries must be unanimous, allowing Orbán to hold significant veto power.

Following his reelection as Fidesz’s president for the 11th consecutive time, Orbán vowed to prioritize obstructing Ukraine’s EU membership in the near future.

“Our task will be to correct the mistaken promise to start negotiations with Ukraine, since Ukraine is now light years away from the European Union,” Orbán stated.

Despite the EU’s executive commission’s recommendation to initiate accession discussions with Ukraine, Orbán, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s few EU allies, remains firm in his opposition.

He argues that engaging in negotiations with a country at war and Ukraine’s potential membership would reshape the EU’s fund allocation system, aligning with Putin’s views.

Speculation has emerged that Hungary’s resistance could be a tactic to secure financial concessions from Brussels relating to withheld funding due to concerns over human rights and rule-of-law standards.

Orbán has also threatened to block a substantial EU aid package to Ukraine and criticized Ukraine’s treatment of ethnic Hungarians. He has pledged to withhold support for Ukraine unless the minority’s language rights are restored.