Texas White Supremacist Gang Member Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Meth Trafficking

North Texas Meth Trafficker and White Supremacist Gang Member Sentenced to Federal Prison

Levi Chamberlin Hardcastle, a 35-year-old from Rockwall, Texas, was sentenced to 16-and-a-half years in federal prison after pleading guilty in February 2023 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The announcement was made in a news release by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton.

U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle handed down the sentence of 200 months to Hardcastle, who was part of a group of nine individuals involved in methamphetamine trafficking. The group was charged in an April 2022 indictment of several federal crimes, including distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms, and conspiracy.

Court documents revealed that Hardcastle delivered approximately 1,494.6 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer on three occasions, with a wholesale value of $10,500. In a court hearing, he also confessed to being a member of a white supremacist gang known as Peckerwoods.

Other defendants in the case include Stephen Scribner, Alexis Nicole Pacheco, Ruby Pauline Anderton, Sandra Marie Hernandez-Pacheco, Robert James McKnight, David Michael Ford, and Mayo Mena, who all pleaded guilty to various charges related to conspiracy and possession of controlled substances. One defendant, Martin Talaver-Sanchez, is awaiting sentencing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal prosecuted the case. This case serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against methamphetamine trafficking and the collaboration between law enforcement agencies to address this significant issue.

