Opinion Piece: Kevin Bakhurst Faces a Challenging Task to Restore RTÉ’s Credibility

With a murky picture of how RTÉ conducted its business, the irreversible decline of its reputation is evident. Restoring trust in the national broadcaster is the major task for incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst, who acknowledges the significant damage to the organization’s esteem and the plummeting morale. Amidst the controversy engulfing the station, Bakhurst aims to “reconstitute” the executive board, leaving the departing individuals with no room for complaint.

While delays in establishing a consistent narrative could have been forgiven, the delivery of incendiary information in fragments after immense pressure has caused a complete loss of credibility. Those who knew about the situation and remained silent are in the wrong, and even those unaware should have been aware, making them equally responsible.

In an era of “spin and rinse,” even in the darkest circumstances, the glimmer of truth will eventually emerge. However, governance at RTÉ went astray, leading to concealment and poor management, which have brought tremendous pain upon an organization that relies on trusted connections with its audience. Accountability must be enforced for this breach of faith and erosion of trust.

Nevertheless, RTÉ’s troubles extend beyond a single board. Over the past decade, it showcased its public broadcaster role while enjoying revenue streams typical of a private corporation and dominating the advertising market. In the pursuit of serving both God and Mammon, RTÉ lost its way and now stands on the precipice. The guaranteed TV license fees insulated it from the harsh realities faced by purely commercial media organizations.

RTÉ became top-heavy, and its responsiveness began to decline. It failed to adapt to the rapidly changing market. However, it still possesses considerable strengths, including a skilled workforce and an audience that demands and expects more.

During darker times, RTÉ managed to survive amidst a suffocating church, stagnant economy, and interfering governments. Character comes with a price, and the reward for that is integrity, which must be safeguarded. Only accountability from the top down can help RTÉ navigate through this controversy and move forward.

