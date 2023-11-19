Nikki Haley defends her anti-abortion stance despite criticism of debate remarks

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is standing by her recent statements made during the last GOP debate regarding the search for common ground on the topic of abortion.

During the Nov. 8 debate in Miami, Haley reaffirmed her position, emphasizing that passing a national abortion measure would be unrealistic given the current divided state of Congress. Instead, Haley stressed the importance of advocating for shared stances such as prohibiting late-term abortions, respecting the rights of doctors who oppose performing abortions, and refraining from criminalizing women who choose to undergo the procedure.

However, at the recent FAMiLY Leader Thanksgiving Forum, CEO Bob Vander Plaats expressed concerns regarding Haley’s remarks, stating that they seemed pro-choice. He also spoke on behalf of voters who questioned whether she truly aligns with the “unapologetically pro-life” stance she claims to hold.

When challenged on the same stage during the event, Haley defended herself, asserting that her statements in the debate reflected her genuine beliefs. “I am unapologetically pro-life,” she proclaimed while seated alongside her fellow Republican presidential candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis. She also emphasized the importance of focusing on the overall goal of saving as many babies as possible and providing support to as many mothers as feasible.

Haley highlighted her robust anti-abortion record during her tenure as South Carolina’s governor, citing her implementation of a 20-week abortion ban and her efforts to ensure that women receive information about free ultrasound providers before making a decision. Additionally, she gained recognition as the most anti-abortion United Nations ambassador in representing the U.S.

Despite affirming her unwavering pro-life stance, Haley reiterated the impracticality of enacting a federal abortion ban amidst the current division in the house and senate, as well as the necessity for the president’s approval. She emphasized the importance of coming together to save as many babies as possible without causing further division on the deeply personal issue surrounding abortion.

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign released a statement criticizing Haley’s abortion-related remarks, characterizing her as an anti-abortion extremist seeking to encroach upon women’s freedoms. They accused her of fostering fear and anxiety among women, drawing from her previous actions as governor of South Carolina.

Recent polls conducted by CNN and the University of New Hampshire position Haley as the second leading candidate in the GOP primary race, trailing behind former President Donald Trump.

