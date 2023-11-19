Discover How an Affordable Kitchen Upgrade Can Elevate Your Home, According to HGTV’s David Bromstad

Soft-close hinges are often mistaken for self-close door hinges, but they offer a different experience. While a self-closing door or drawer will firmly shut on its own, soft-close hinges also provide resistance to prevent slamming and banging when opening and closing drawers. These hinges are perfect for creating a peaceful and calm atmosphere in your home. Cabinets with soft-close hinges allow you to gently nudge the door in the closing direction, with the hinge taking care of the rest of the work. This is especially convenient when your hands are full with groceries or plates.

Soft-close hinges and drawer slides operate on hydraulics, offering resistance that prevents cabinet doors from making loud noises when closing. Drawers function similarly, with resistance provided on the sides along the rail. According to Andrew Saladino, co-founder and cabinet expert at Kitchen Cabinet Kings, “When the door is closed, fluid is forced around a piston, which provides resistance. If the door is shut harder, the resistance from the fluid is also greater. You’d have to have superhuman strength to actually slam a cabinet door that has a Blumotion or similar style hinge.”