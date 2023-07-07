News media uncovers revelation that Hunter Biden’s alleged ‘love child’ holds newsworthy significance

NEWEnjoy an audio version of Fox News articles!

In the Sunday edition of the New York Times on July 2, a surprising story about Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter was tucked away at the bottom of the front page.

The headline, written by Katie Rogers, read: “Hunter Biden and the Politics of Paternity in the Media’s Glare.” However, there was hardly any media attention, especially within the Democrat media bubble. Instead, they complained about its prevalence in conservative media.

COMER: BIDEN A HYPOCRITE ON ‘FAMILY VALUES,’ CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

Searching for “Lunden Roberts” on the Times website yields only three results, two of which are from recent articles. The name “Lunden Roberts” doesn’t appear until six paragraphs into the article, with only five paragraphs featured on the front page.

Roberts decided to forgo her request for her daughter, Navy Joan, to carry the Biden surname. In return, the Biden camp agreed to hand over several art pieces from Hunter’s lucrative “second career as a painter where his works have sold for up to $500,000 each.” Rather than seeing it as potential corruption, it was framed as a display of Biden’s generosity.

The Times expressed dismay that the situation had become political: “Both Hunter Biden, the privileged yet troubled son of a president, and Ms. Roberts, the daughter of a rural gun maker, have supporters whose actions have further politicized the situation. There is no evidence suggesting involvement from the White House in these actions.”

It is absurd to assume that the Bidens are not involved in the politics surrounding Hunter’s troubles. However, “Democratic groups dedicated to supporting the Biden family have shared information about Mr. (Garrett) Ziegler and the Roberts family in order to highlight their connections to Trump.”

Liberal journalists should recognize that it is natural for those wronged by the Bidens to be embraced by conservative media, just as liberal media celebrate Trump critics like Mary Trump, his angry niece.

The most appalling line concerning President Joe Biden was: “His public image revolves around his commitment to his family, including his sole surviving son, Hunter. In recent strategy discussions, aides were instructed that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, as confirmed by two individuals familiar with the matter.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The Times also downplayed the scandalous aspects of the story. Rogers mentioned that Roberts “relocated to Washington to study forensic investigation at George Washington University” and “along the way, she met the son of a future president who was battling addiction and frequented Washington strip clubs.

Liberal journalists should acknowledge it’s natural that people wronged by the Bidens would be welcomed by the conservative media, just as Trump-haters (like angry niece Mary Trump) would be celebrated by the liberal media.

Rogers quotes former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens to represent the viewpoint of journalists who previously believed that focusing on the wayward son was simply an attempt to find a reason for anger.

She then turns to pollster Frank Luntz, who argues that Republicans wasting their time focusing on Biden family scandals instead of issues like inflation. Perhaps Luntz needs a reality check: Did the liberal media ever ignore Trump scandals to focus on issues? Scandals always overshadowed the important matters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Liberal pundits want to preserve Joe Biden’s image as a loving family man, regardless of its falseness. They insist that Republicans shouldn’t draw attention to what is blatantly obvious.

The Biden family is a sprawling reality show of misbehavior, reminiscent of the Kennedys. And just like the Kennedys, the very newspapers that claim to be stalwarts of “truth” are exposed as staunch partisan operatives.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TIM GRAHAM