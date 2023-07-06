Massive New York Property with Pirate Ship and Two Bars on the Market for $649K

This expanse of the deep ocean is in search of an innovative and adventurous captain. Just a short drive away from Manhattan, there lies a treasure trove of three parcels of land, covering an area equivalent to almost 38 football fields. Surprisingly, these lands in the charming upstate New York village of Walton, known as Sheffield Pond, are priced lower than many studio apartments in Manhattan, at just under $650,000. The total area of this property spans nearly 50 acres.

The unique feature of this property is its floating dock, equipped with three electric motors, floating on a massive amount of foam. This marine marvel was crafted by the current owner, Kelly Bartosh, who is not only a retired contractor but also a devoted horror enthusiast. Bartosh would host elaborate Halloween events for the local children, which is what inspired the creation of this seaworthy masterpiece.

To showcase the property’s potential, the brokers, Steve Jewett and Rob Peterson of Jewett and Jewett, organized an extravagant open house party last month. During the event, half of the guests had the opportunity to venture out onto the pirate ship. In addition to the ship, the West Street land boasts a tiki bar, an outdoor kitchen, and two bathrooms. The main house features an indoor “horror” bar, three bedrooms, while a separate guest cabin and a camper area with two hookups, a full bathroom, workshop, and laundry facilities complete the estate.

Although there are three full-size refrigerators on-site, an indoor kitchen is currently absent. However, the property has several noteworthy attractions, such as a 7-foot-wide bar in the tiki lounge dating back to the 1850s, which was sourced from a hardware store in Roscoe, New York. During fall nights, groups of up to 300 geese frequently circle and land in the property’s water. Interestingly, the pond’s underground aquifer even leaks onto a random property in Staten Island.

The versatile nature of this property offers endless possibilities. It could be transformed into a glamping/camping resort, an RV campground, a bar/restaurant, or simply serve as the foundation for building your dream lakeside home. The opportunities are truly boundless.

