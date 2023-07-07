Navigating Naia: A Comprehensive Guide

One year into the Marcos administration, significant reforms are underway at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), previously known as the Manila International Airport. In a previous Inquirer Opinion piece titled “Reforms to turn our airport back into a jewel” (12/15/22), I discussed the necessary changes, including the elimination of unnecessary queues and improvements to various processes. Here are some additional reforms that have been implemented:

1. Transport access: Grab has been accredited as a partner, providing more transportation options for passengers. The performance of airport taxis is also being reviewed.

2. Terminal assignment: The airlines’ terminal assignments have been rationalized to improve efficiency. Terminal 2, initially designed as a domestic airport, will now serve its intended purpose.

3. Separation of domestic and international flights: Terminal 2 will now exclusively cater to domestic flights. This decision eliminates the overcrowding issue caused by international flights utilizing the terminal, which lacked sufficient space for customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) counters. With this change, CIQ personnel can be redeployed to Terminals 1 and 3, enhancing manpower and reducing confusion and delays.

4. Improved amenities: Visible changes include clearer signages, brighter lighting, friendlier security personnel, better-maintained toilets, and a wider range of shops. These enhancements aim to enhance the overall passenger experience.

While these changes are readily visible, there are also improvements that may not be immediately apparent but are felt by passengers. It is crucial to believe in better governance at our airports, as it benefits our citizens. Travel bloggers and influencers can play a vital role in highlighting their experiences and motivating further enhancements in airport performance.

However, more work remains to be done. Approximately 15% of flights at NAIA comprise general aviation or noncommercial flights, such as small passenger aircraft carrying VIPs and Philippine Air Force flights. These flights often contribute to queuing time for commercial airlines, as they need to be prioritized to avoid congestion with larger planes. One straightforward solution is for the air force to utilize Sangley Point or Lipa airport, shortening the queue for other planes and ensuring NAIA remains a purely civilian airport, reducing its vulnerability in times of war. Business executives and VIPs using private planes should also consider sacrificing personal convenience by avoiding rush hours to minimize disruptions to scheduled commercial flights.

Another aspect that needs attention is the development of an integrated cargo terminal to meet freight requirements. Improvements to the baggage handling system and navigational equipment are also warranted, considering that cargo planes utilize the same runways.

On the governance side, there are over 30 government agencies operating within NAIA, resulting in a complex web of rules, regulations, and potential corrupt practices. A viable solution would be the issuance of an executive order to streamline operations and integrate the Office of Transport Security into the airport management structure for direct supervision. This integration would help address security concerns, such as the infamous “tanim bala” scam and reported thefts and abuses at security checkpoints. Additionally, the tax imposed on the constitutional right to travel should be abolished, as it adds an unnecessary agency and increases inconvenience and costs for passengers.

Efforts are also underway to acquire additional runway rights and expand airport facilities. These initiatives, along with executive actions, have the potential to increase connectivity and make NAIA a more pleasant place for travelers.

As a proponent of transforming NAIA into a “jewel of the Pearl of the Orient,” I continue to lend my support to the action agenda aimed at achieving this vision.

— Geronimo L. Sy, former assistant secretary at the Department of Justice.

