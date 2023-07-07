Orange County Register: Construction Zones Utilize Orange and White Stripes; Park and Ride Lots Excluded from RV and Big Rig Storage

Q. There are several RVs and big rigs parked for extended periods of time at the park and ride lot in Irvine near the 5 Freeway at Jeffrey Road. Is Caltrans leasing out space to cover its debt, or is this an enforcement issue?

– Michael Neben, Irvine

A. Honk believes that looking at his tax bill would cover Caltrans’ budget alone.

No, individuals parking at the park and ride lot are not paying any fees to the state, and ideally their vehicles should not be there unless they are commuters.

Nathan Abler, a Caltrans spokesman, stated that park and ride lots are specifically meant for ride-sharing purposes, such as employees in a vanpool or anyone in a carpool arrangement, and are not intended for residential, commercial, or long-term parking.

According to the California Vehicle Code, vehicles can usually be towed after 72 hours in many cases. Additionally, Abler mentioned that the storage of commercial trucks in state park and ride facilities is strictly prohibited.

Caltrans collaborates with the California Highway Patrol to address these violations.

However, the public does not solely rely on Caltrans to address these issues.

“If someone suspects a vehicle is in violation of these ordinances, we suggest they contact their local CHP non-emergency line,” said Abler.

The phone number is posted in the Irvine lot, and individuals can also find the number for the nearest CHP station house through online search.

Orange County has nine park and ride lots overseen by Caltrans, and the CHP serves as the policing agency for these state facilities.