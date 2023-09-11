Mozilla declares Tesla as the least private and secure car brand

Forget smartphone snooping and smartwatch spying. According to Mozilla, connected cars are the worst offenders when it comes to privacy. In a recent study of two dozen car brands, Mozilla found that every brand collects excessive personal data and uses it for purposes other than operating the vehicle. Alarmingly, 84% of cars sold or shared the personal data they collected. Even more concerning is the fact that none of the evaluated cars met Mozilla’s Minimum Security Standards, as they failed to encrypt personal information stored in the car’s system.

Contrary to popular belief, cars are not just collecting car-related data like mileage and geolocation. They are also gathering and sharing information about passengers, pedestrians, and more. Additionally, some car brands, including GM and Nissan, even collect genetic information. To make matters worse, many car brands are willing to sell and share personal information with service providers, data brokers, and even government agencies, without proper consent or legal requirements.

In Mozilla’s study, only two car brands, Renault and Dacia, provided drivers with the right to have their personal data deleted. Companies like Toyota issued lengthy privacy policies, while others claimed the ability to collect genetic information. Tesla, the most valuable car maker, failed to meet any privacy criteria, earning an “untrustworthy AI” label from Mozilla due to its autopilot system’s involvement in accidents and regulatory scrutiny.

Although Tesla stands out for its clear statement against selling personal information to third parties, its cars are essentially useless without connectivity. This leaves drivers with limited privacy options and no choice but to continue sharing their personal data. Despite these privacy concerns, car buyers often prioritize factors like cost, fuel efficiency, and reliability, making privacy a low priority in their decision-making process.

In conclusion, Mozilla calls on car companies to address their excessive data collection practices and take responsibility for protecting consumer privacy. While privacy in the automotive industry remains a significant concern, it seems that significant changes are needed to safeguard personal information in connected cars.

