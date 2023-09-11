Anticipating the Impact: New Poll’s Findings Reveal AI-Related Misinformation’s Potential Influence on 2024 Election Outcome

Around 50% of Americans anticipate that artificial intelligence (AI) disseminating misinformation will significantly impact the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

According to the latest Axios-Morning Consult AI poll, approximately 53% of survey participants believe that misinformation spread by AI will influence the victor of the upcoming presidential election. This sentiment is shared among individuals who frequently watch Fox, CNN, and MSNBC.

Those who voted for former President Trump in 2020 are twice as likely to express concerns that AI will erode their trust in the election results compared to those who voted for President Biden. Of the respondents who anticipate AI-driven misinformation’s influence on the election, 47% cast their votes for Trump, while 27% voted for Biden.

Regarding election advertising utilizing AI, which is already transforming the 2024 election landscape, 35% of respondents stated that AI will decrease their trust in election advertising. Among this group, 42% were Trump voters and 33% were Biden voters.

The latest findings shed light on the skepticism surrounding election integrity in the first presidential election following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. However, concern about AI extends across party lines, with no presidential candidate garnering a significant level of trust from their own party to oversee AI.

The poll revealed that 35% of Democrats have “a lot” of trust in Biden to regulate AI, while 40% of Republicans who voted for Trump express “a lot” of trust in his ability to handle AI-related matters.

Overall, one out of three adults expressed “very concerned” about AI development. The poll also indicated that 34% of respondents believe humans are more intelligent than AI, compared to 22% who believe AI is superior in intelligence.

However, nearly two-thirds of respondents believe that humans will eventually reach a point where we will lose control over AI. Within this group, 54% believe we will reach that point within the next five years, with 90% anticipating it will occur within the next 25 years.

The poll was conducted from August 10-13 and involved a sample of 2,203 U.S. adults. The margin of error for this poll is plus or minus 2 percentage points.