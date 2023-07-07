Molly Gaebe and Leila Bozorg Tie the Knot in Big Indian, N.Y.

However, after two weeks, a remarkable transformation occurred,” according to Ms. Gaebe, “She expressed her love for me.”

In the latter part of November, Ms. Gaebe arranged to meet Ms. Bozorg after her physical therapy session, with a surprise in store. When Ms. Bozorg saw Ms. Gaebe without her crutches, she exclaimed, “Oh, you’re taller than me.” It was at that moment they held hands and strolled down the street together for the first time.

During Christmas, they spent time with Ms. Bozorg’s aunt in Barnard, Vt. It was there that Ms. Bozorg, whose parents immigrated to the United States following the Iranian Revolution, made a chance discovery – a connection to Ms. Gaebe through a relative of her father. She revealed, “My aunt attended the same school in Tehran as Molly’s father’s cousin.”

In the summer of 2019, Ms. Bozorg took Ms. Gaebe to Cherry Grove on Fire Island for a week-long getaway. This soon became an annual tradition. The following summer, Ms. Bozorg acquired a weekend house in Big Indian, N.Y., and moved in with Ms. Gaebe.

In August 2021, during Hurricane Henri’s devastating sweep through Cherry Grove, the couple had to evacuate their rental home and seek refuge at a hotel. It was during this time that Ms. Gaebe conceived her proposal plan. The very next day, she purchased a rainbow fabric ring and enlisted the help of Boudoir LeFleur, one of their beloved drag queens, to assist in the proposal.

In the midst of Boudoir LeFleur’s performance at Cherry’s on the Bay, a renowned restaurant and venue on Fire Island, she mischievously called out, “Is Molly in the room?”

“Leila joon,” Ms. Gaebe affectionately addressed her partner on stage. When Ms. Bozorg joined her, Ms. Gaebe gracefully dropped to one knee, presenting the rainbow fabric ring she had acquired from a local souvenir shop earlier that day.