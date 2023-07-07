Opinion | Readers’ Views: Can spirituality and science harmonize?

Happy Friday, everyone! I hope you’re all enjoying the summer heat. I’m currently in Texas, looking for some nearby lakes or rivers to cool off in. Speaking of water, I wanted to take the time to address the feedback I received about my recent piece on the Titan submersible disaster and the inclusion of the Yoruba orishas in my analysis. This piece garnered a lot of attention, with over 1 million views on Twitter and over 11,000 likes on Instagram, the most I’ve ever had.

I received some wonderful feedback from readers who appreciated the insight into Yoruba tradition. One reader from Lagos, Nigeria wrote, “As a Nigerian of Yoruba origin, I would like to thank you for sharing part of our tradition with the world. I’m a fan and enjoy reading.” Another reader, Karen N, shared a personal connection to African legends and hurricanes, stating, “According to African legend, hurricanes are the work of angry African ancestors seeking revenge for the lives lost during the transatlantic slave trade.” These responses touched me deeply and affirmed the significance of exploring different cultural perspectives.

However, my piece also sparked controversy, with some questioning my stance on scientific research and exploration. There were concerns that invoking the orishas was an excuse for my lack of curiosity and willingness to explore the world. I want to address these concerns directly, so I’ve created a video response to address your comments and address the main criticisms in under two minutes. Here it is:

I want to acknowledge that I used the diasporic spellings of the orishas instead of the Yoruba spellings, which was a mistake. I understand that there is still stigma surrounding African traditional religions and the practices associated with them. These practices were often stigmatized as witchcraft during colonial times. Additionally, there are aspects of these rituals and initiations that are meant to be kept hidden and not shared recklessly. I have always respected and understood these boundaries.

However, this doesn’t mean that we can’t incorporate non-Western traditions and beliefs into our approach to fostering better relationships with ourselves and others. It doesn’t mean that African spirituality and science are incompatible. I recently came across the work of Baba Onifade Oluwo, a Nigerian marine scientist and Yoruba priest, who has lectured on the connection between Yoruba spirituality and STEM education. He was one of the pioneers in bringing back organisms from the bottom of the sea.

I want to reiterate that I am not against knowledge and exploration. My main argument is that the Titan disaster was not a heroic mission but rather an expensive form of tourism. When we embark on explorations, we should consider who benefits from acquiring this knowledge and for what purpose. If there were valuable secrets at the bottom of the ocean that could help us cure diseases or heal our environments, then it would be a different story. However, in the case of the Titan mission, the CEO himself mentioned his interest in deep-sea oil and gas business, which raises questions about his motivations.

I’m eager to hear your thoughts on this matter. As always, I appreciate your engagement and contributions. Stay cool and have a great weekend!

