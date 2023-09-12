Michael Chabon, David Henry Hwang, and More Acclaimed Authors File Lawsuit Against OpenAI, ChatGPT Creator

Pulitzer Prize Winner Michael Chabon and Other Authors Accuse OpenAI of Copyright Infringement

In a federal court in San Francisco, a group of US authors, including Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon, has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed program, alleging that it misused their writings to train its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. The lawsuit, filed on Friday, claims that OpenAI copied their works without permission in order to teach ChatGPT how to respond to human text prompts.

The authors involved in the lawsuit, namely Chabon, David Henry Hwang, Matthew Klam, Rachel Louise Snyder, and Ayelet Waldman, state that their representatives will handle queries about the case. However, the lawyers representing the authors and OpenAI’s representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment.

This is not the first copyright-infringement class action filed against OpenAI. Chabon and the other authors join a list of copyright owners who have sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI, as well as other companies like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Stability AI, over the unauthorized use of their work in AI training.

The lawsuit argues that AI training, including OpenAI’s practices of scraping copyrighted material from the internet, constitutes fair use. OpenAI has contended that the incorporation of copyrighted material in their AI training is permissible.

ChatGPT has experienced tremendous growth, becoming the fastest-growing consumer application in history. By January, it had reached 100 million monthly active users, though its popularity has since been overshadowed by Meta’s Threads app.

The lawsuit highlights the significant value that works such as books, plays, and articles bring to ChatGPT’s training. These materials are considered the best examples of high-quality, long-form writing.

According to the authors, their writings were included in ChatGPT’s training dataset without their consent. They allege that the system can accurately summarize their works and generate text that imitates their styles.

Through the lawsuit, the authors aim to obtain monetary damages, the specific amount of which has not been disclosed, and an injunction to prevent OpenAI from engaging in what they deem as “unlawful and unfair business practices.”

