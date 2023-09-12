LA County Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary: Join us in Honoring the Heroes and Reflecting on the Impact

Los Angeles County will hold various ceremonies to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. One of these ceremonies will take place at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore will participate in the ceremony by ringing “10-Bells” at 9 a.m. near Dodger Stadium. The ceremony will also feature bagpipers and a helicopter flyover by the LAFD Air Operations Section. You can watch the livestream of the ceremony at vimeo.com/showcase/lafd-pio. During the ceremony, Mayor Bass stated that it will serve to remember those who lost their lives and honor the families who lost their loved ones. It will also recognize the sacrifices made to restore communities and pave the way for a better future.

In conjunction with the anniversary, L.A. Works, a volunteer action center, will organize several volunteer activities at the training center. Volunteers will engage in tasks such as painting indoor rooms, assembling and refurbishing tables and planter boxes, as well as weeding and planting. Additionally, they will be creating 1,000 disaster readiness kits. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find opportunities at americorps.gov/911-day, as September 11 is recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. In Long Beach, a “Last Alarm” tribute will take place at Fire Station 1 starting at 9:11 a.m. The event will include a ceremonial wreath placement, a moment of silence, reflections by Mayor Rex Richardson, and a bagpiper performance of “Amazing Grace.” The ceremony will be livestreamed on various platforms, including Long Beach’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Long Beach Television at LBTV3.com.

Santa Monica Fire Department will hold “brief and solemn” ceremonies at all five of its fire stations, starting at 6:45 a.m. Notably, Fire Station 1 in Beverly Hills houses an artifact from the Ground Zero site. The artifact is accessible to the public during regular business hours.

A commemorative ceremony will be held at Beverly Hills Fire Department at 6:45 a.m., followed by a memorial ceremony at 5:30 p.m., which will be livestreamed at BeverlyHills.org/Live. In Hawthorne, there will be a memorial ceremony at City Hall at 7:30 a.m. The Alhambra fire and police departments will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Station 71. The ceremony will include a posting of colors by the Alhambra Police Department Honor Guard, an invocation, tolling of the bell, and bagpipe music.

At the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, there will be a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. held at the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes Memorial. The 9/11 attacks tragically claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 individuals, including passengers on three flights destined for Los Angeles International Airport.

In a proclamation declaring September 11 as Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance, President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude towards the heroes who emerged during the aftermath of the attacks. He highlighted their remarkable courage and selflessness in the face of terror and emphasized the resilience of the nation. President Biden urged everyone to observe the day not only with solemn remembrance but also with renewed determination to uphold the principles and freedoms that the terrorists aimed to destroy.

Let us honor the lives lost 22 years ago and the heroes who continue to defend our democracy. May this day serve as a reminder of our unwavering commitment to preserving the rights and freedoms that define our nation.

