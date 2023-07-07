Meta’s Threads causes surge in outages for Twitter desktop app

In this photo illustration, Threads logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background. Elon Musk is the current owner of Twitter. Meta will release a social media app called “Threads”, which will be a rival to Twitter. “Threads” is Instagram’s text-based conversation app.
Twitter is currently facing widespread outages at a time when Threads, the new rival service from Meta, is gaining millions of signups.
In the past 24 hours, numerous Twitter users have reported experiencing outages. The issues escalated around 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to Downdetector, which collects data on glitches reported by users.
Approximately 70% of the reported Twitter outages are related to the desktop service, while only 13% are tied to the mobile app.
In addition to Twitter, TweetDeck, the service used to manage multiple Twitter conversations, has also faced downtime recently after a verification requirement was introduced.
Meanwhile, Threads has achieved extraordinary success, with 70 million signups within a day of its release, as stated by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
“The app’s immediate popularity has far exceeded our expectations,” Zuckerberg commented.
On a related note, Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who took over from Elon Musk a month ago, made a tweet suggesting that the company is often imitated, clearly referencing Threads.
Twitter has not provided any comment on this matter.
