First-Ever Shipment: US to Provide Ukraine with Cluster Bombs

In a significant move, President Joe Biden has approved the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine. This marks the first time the US will supply Ukraine with these controversial bombs that have been banned by most countries.

The cluster munitions will be included in a new military aid package aimed at boosting Ukraine’s counteroffensive and assisting its forces in reclaiming Russian-occupied territory. The announcement is expected to come prior to the upcoming Nato summit in Lithuania.

However, this decision has drawn criticism from human rights groups as well as some Democrats in Washington. Despite the US not being a signatory of the international convention banning cluster bombs, it has imposed internal constraints on their use and transfer. The US has also previously condemned countries like Syria for deploying these weapons.

Cluster munitions are weapons that disperse smaller bomblets over a wide area when released. These bomblets are designed to explode on impact, but a significant portion of them fail to detonate, essentially turning into landmines that pose a threat long after their initial use. This has made cluster munitions a highly contentious form of weaponry that the United Nations has urged countries to avoid using in warfare.

Both Russia and Ukraine have already been using cluster munitions in the conflict, with Moscow inflicting devastating damage, including against civilian targets. For Ukraine, these weapons have primarily been used to clear Russian defenses.

The US supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine marks the first time a Western partner has provided them to Kyiv. The White House and the Pentagon have refrained from commenting on the matter.

Critics of President Biden’s decision, including some Democrats in Congress, argue that the use of cluster munitions goes against moral principles and highlight that many US allies have banned their use. These weapons have the potential to cause harm to civilians, especially children, for generations to come.

Ukraine is seeking assistance from its Western partners to replenish its diminishing stockpile of cluster munitions as it continues its counteroffensive. Military and political leaders believe that these weapons would enable Ukrainian forces to effectively target manpower and weaponry, improving the chances of a breakthrough in the conflict.

Human rights groups have also condemned the US decision, emphasizing that if the goal is a safe and secure Ukraine, the use of cluster munitions is not in line with that objective.

In response to criticism from Human Rights Watch, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the organization of sympathizing with Moscow and questioned its credibility.

Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, explained that cluster munitions are essential for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, as they provide a significant ammunition source to sustain the offensive. The US has ample supplies of cluster munitions that can be quickly accessed, with approximately 3 million rounds in inventories, many of which are stored in US and allied bases in Europe.

While Nato has no formal position on cluster munitions, its secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, stated that all allies support providing weapons to Ukraine, and it is up to each individual nation to decide which types of weapons to supply.

