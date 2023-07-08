McDonald’s Expands Services to Include Wedding Catering in Indonesia

In a unique twist, McDonald’s Indonesia is now offering catering services for chicken McNugget-loving couples who are planning their weddings. McDonald’s Indonesia made the announcement on Instagram, inviting customers to make their wedding moments more memorable with the “Wedding Mekdi package.” This package includes 100 Chicken Burgers and 100 orders of four-piece Chicken McNuggets, all for the price of 3.5 million Indonesian Rupiahs, approximately $230.

At approximately $1.15 per burger or McNugget container, this package offers significant savings compared to purchasing the items individually. A single order of four McNuggets typically costs $1.72 and a chicken burger costs $2.11. By opting for the wedding package, couples save around $96. McDonald’s also offers additional options such as apple pies and chicken fingers, although french fries are not included in the wedding catering package. Unfortunately, this unique catering service is currently only available in Indonesia.

Couples must place a minimum order of at least 200 pieces of food. McDonald’s even provides a stall at the wedding venue for those who wish to incorporate the fast-food chain into their special day. As of 2021, there are approximately 250 McDonald’s restaurants in Indonesia.