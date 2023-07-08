Manson Disciple Van Houten Inches Closer to Liberation

California Governor Clears Path for Parole of Charles Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten

By Robert Jablon | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — In a significant move, the governor of California announced on Friday that he will not seek to block parole for Leslie Van Houten, a devoted follower of Charles Manson. After spending 53 years behind bars for her role in two infamous murders, Van Houten may soon be released from prison.

In a concise statement, the governor’s office expressed doubt in the success of an appeal.

The statement conveyed Governor Newsom’s disappointment and acknowledged the lasting impact of the Manson cult’s brutal killings on the victims’ families.

Van Houten, now in her 70s, has been serving a life sentence for her involvement in the 1969 murders of Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. She assisted Manson and other followers in these heinous crimes.

If the parole board reviews her record and completes the necessary paperwork, Van Houten could be out of the California Institution for Women in Corona within the next two weeks, according to her attorney Nancy Tetreault.

Although recommended for parole five times since 2016, Van Houten’s release was rejected by Governor Newsom and former Governor Jerry Brown in each instance.

However, in May, a state appeals court ruled in favor of releasing Van Houten. The court acknowledged her “extraordinary rehabilitative efforts, insight, remorse, realistic parole plans, support from family and friends,” and positive behavior during her imprisonment.

Van Houten’s attorney, Nancy Tetreault, shared her client’s excitement and gratitude for the recognition of her personal growth since the time of the murders.

Upon her release, Van Houten will spend approximately one year in a halfway house, where she will learn essential life skills, including grocery shopping and managing a debit card, according to Tetreault.

“After spending 53 years in prison…she simply needs to learn how to use an ATM machine, let alone a cell phone or computer,” said her attorney.

In August 1969, Van Houten and fellow Manson followers killed the LaBiancas in their own home, smearing the walls with blood. Van Houten admitted to restraining Rosemary LaBianca with a pillowcase over her head while others stabbed her, before inflicting over a dozen stabs herself.

In a heartfelt telephone interview with The Associated Press, Cory LaBianca, Leno LaBianca’s daughter, expressed her family’s sorrow and the void caused by their absence. She emphasized that her children and grandchildren never had the chance to know their grandparents.

The LaBianca murders occurred the day following the Manson followers’ killing of actress Sharon Tate and four others. Van Houten did not participate in the Tate killings.