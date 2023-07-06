Maximize Your Savings with the Ultimate Amazon Prime Day Battle Plan Strategy 2023

Amazon Prime Day, a highly anticipated 48-hour sales event, is just around the corner. The event will begin at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 11, and will continue through Wednesday, July 12. While Amazon has not disclosed the exact number of items that will be available for sale, previous years have seen millions of items up for grabs with incredible deals. To kick off the event, Amazon has already started offering early deals on its products. The categories that will feature deals during Prime Day have not been announced yet, but you can expect discounts on major TV brands, smart home devices, fashion, beauty and wellness products, furniture, pet supplies, tools, fitness equipment, and more.

To maximize your chances of scoring great deals, it’s important to act quickly. Prime Day deals often expire within minutes, and some deals end when inventory runs out. The event includes three types of promotions: Spotlight Deals, Gold Box Deals of the Day, and Lightning Deals. Spotlight Deals are usually larger, more expensive items available for a limited time. Gold Box Deals of the Day, on the other hand, offer smaller, less expensive items for a limited time. Finally, Lightning Deals are incredibly popular and feature limited quantities of products that are only available for a few minutes. These deals often offer the best prices and can sell out in minutes. But don’t worry—if a deal appears to be gone, there’s a tip below that might help you still snag it.

Even if you’ve never had a Prime membership before, you can still participate in Prime Day. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and additional discounts are available for students or individuals with Medicaid or EBT cards. To find out if you qualify for a discount and reduce the cost of a Prime membership, visit CyberGuy.com/Amazon.

To make the most of Prime Day, here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Create a Wishlist on Amazon and add items that you regularly purchase, as well as upcoming birthdays and big-ticket items. This will allow you to quickly check out and complete your holiday shopping well in advance.

2. Join the waitlist for sold-out products you’re interested in. Sometimes, if another shopper doesn’t purchase an item within 15 minutes, it becomes available again, and you’ll be notified.

3. Download the Amazon app on your smartphone or tablet to access deals before anyone else. You can also create a “watch this deal” list to receive notifications when a deal goes live.

4. Utilize voice shopping through Alexa for exclusive offers. By saying “Alexa, what are your deals?” you can quickly navigate through the audio form of deals.

5. Compare prices at other retailers such as BestBuy, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Target to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

6. Beware of unknown brands that may not live up to expectations. Use fakespot.com to identify fake reviews and troubleshoot problematic product listings.

7. Avoid overpaying by checking the lowest price history on camelcamelcamel.com to ensure you’re getting the best possible price.

8. Consider the privacy concerns associated with the Amazon Assistant browser plug-in, as it tracks your web browsing activity.

If you’re eager to grab early deals before Prime Day officially begins, Amazon offers early discounts. Check out the 10 Best Early Deals at Cyberguy.com/Amazon.

As you prepare for Prime Day, remember to take advantage of all the tips and tricks mentioned above. Prime Day is an opportunity to save big, and by following these strategies, you'll increase your chances of getting the products you want at discounted prices.

