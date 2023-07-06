Kate Middleton Spotted in $700 Dress Similar to One Worn by Ivanka Trump

Kate Middleton graced Prince William’s polo match on Thursday wearing a stunning dress from Beulah London.

Ivanka Trump was previously seen wearing the same dress during her father’s 2020 campaign.

This isn’t the first time these two influential women have sported the same outfit.

Kate Middleton made a stylish statement by wearing a dress previously seen on Ivanka Trump, marking the second occasion when both ladies wore the same outfit within a month.

Attending the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup on Thursday, the 41-year-old Princess of Wales accompanied Prince William, who competed in the event held at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England.

Kate arrived at the event wearing the beautiful Sonia Blouson dress from Beulah London, a brand renowned for its support towards victims of human trafficking.

Kate Middleton attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in July 2023.

The blue dress featured a high neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and a floral pattern. Kate matched the summer dress with nude heels and hoop earrings.

During the event, she also displayed a rare public affection for William by kissing him on the cheek and embracing him.

The Princess of Wales supported Prince William at a charity polo match. Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images





The dress is currently sold out but retailed for £550, approximately $700.

Prior to Kate wearing the dress, Ivanka Trump also donned it in September 2020 while campaigning for her father, former President Donald Trump.

Like Kate, Ivanka Trump paired the dress with nude heels and added a coordinating blue mask, as seen in an Instagram post from that time.

These two influential figures in their own right seem to share similar fashion tastes, as this is not the first time Ivanka Trump has worn a piece from Kate’s wardrobe. For her daughter’s bat mitzvah in June, Trump wore a $5,000 teal dress designed by Jenny Packham. Kate, who often wears Packham’s designs for royal engagements, had previously donned the same gown in gold for the premiere of “No Time To Die” in 2021.