Maryland Senate Run Declined by Rep. Jamie Raskin

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a prominent progressive known for his role in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, announced on Friday that he will not be running for Maryland’s open Senate seat. Raskin believes his position in the House is too important to relinquish.

If he had chosen to run, Raskin would have been a leading candidate to replace Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), although not necessarily the front-runner. The main contenders for the seat now are Angela Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County Executive, and David Trone, a former co-founder of Total Wine and current representative.

In a lengthy statement, Raskin expressed his deep gratitude for the encouragement he received to run for the Senate seat. However, he explained that these are not normal times, as America is still fighting for democratic institutions, freedom, and social progress.

Raskin currently holds the position of ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, where he has been active in countering efforts by Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to investigate President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. He has also collaborated with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to recruit summer fellows who assist in congressional campaigns and has become a sought-after campaign surrogate.

Raskin would have been the preferred choice for progressive institutions in the Democratic primary, whereas Alsobrooks and Trone are considered mainstream liberals.

Alsobrooks has garnered support from many political figures in the state, including Representatives Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume. Trone, on the other hand, relies on his personal wealth and connections to liberal groups to fuel his campaign.