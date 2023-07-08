Lotus, the construction lender, receives increased investment from Israeli backer

Tel Aviva stock market-listed Meitav Investment House has recently completed the acquisition of Lotus Investment Group, which was one of the pioneering lenders in the construction industry following the financial crisis. Established a decade ago by Israeli businessman David Grin and led by managing director Ian Lawlor, Lotus played a crucial role in providing funding to builders when traditional banks had withdrawn from the market after incurring significant losses during the crash. Meitav Investment House, a prominent brokerage and asset manager in Israel, already held a controlling stake in Lotus Investment. With this acquisition, the brokerage and asset manager aims to strengthen its commitment to supporting residential developers and property owners in Ireland. Co-founder Ian Lawlor will continue to lead Lotus Investment as it expands its lending activities to address the growing demand for housing amid a widening supply-demand gap. By gaining access to larger capital pools, Lotus Investment will have the resources necessary to fund more construction projects. Since its establishment in 2013, Lotus has provided €400m in financing for land, construction, and renovations, enabling the construction of nearly 4,000 homes. As a non-bank lender, Lotus has emerged as a significant player in the sector, particularly for SME developers who faced challenges securing finances in the aftermath of the crash. The company plans to continue its lending activities, with a strong pipeline and potential future capital raises. Meitav Investment House acquired its controlling stake in Lotus in 2019 and now holds full ownership of the platform, excluding stock options held by management.

