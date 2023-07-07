Mark Zuckerberg Protects His Daughters’ Privacy in Instagram Post

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg caused controversy when he shared a Fourth of July family photo on Instagram, featuring his wife Priscilla Chan and their three daughters. However, the faces of their older daughters, Maxima and August, were obscured with emojis. In the photo, Zuckerberg can be seen wearing a US flag-themed cowboy hat, while Chan holds their infant daughter, Aurelia. Despite the emojis, Aurelia’s face is visible. In his caption, Zuckerberg wished his followers a happy July 4th and expressed gratitude. He also mentioned his excitement to discuss the greatness of America with his daughters as they grow older, including Aurelia. The decision to conceal his daughters’ faces received backlash from Instagram users, who criticized Zuckerberg for valuing privacy for his children while his company, Meta, has been accused of compromising user data. Some users commented on the irony, noting that Zuckerberg himself does not trust his platforms to protect his children’s identities. Others pointed out that despite his preference for privacy, Zuckerberg created a platform (Facebook) that exposes intimate details of users’ lives to the world. The Federal Trade Commission has previously accused Facebook of misleading parents and failing to safeguard children’s privacy. The company has also faced lawsuits and fines for privacy violations, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal and mishandling user data.

