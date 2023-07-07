Experts warn that the Biden family’s refusal to accept Hunter’s daughter with an ex-stripper could result in significant psychological damage

Experts from Fox News Digital have raised concerns about the potential psychological harm to Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter, Navy Jones Roberts, due to the Biden family’s rejection of her. The way President Biden and his family have handled the situation has drawn criticism. President Biden, for instance, refuses to acknowledge his seventh grandchild publicly, instead stating that he has six grandchildren. He has reportedly instructed his staff to repeat this claim. Hunter Biden has also refused to give his daughter his last name and has gone to court to lower his child support payments. According to child psychologists consulted by Fox News Digital, the rejection of a child by their family can lead to feelings of abandonment, grief, shame, and insecurity. This can result in poor self-worth and difficulties in forming attachments and trust in relationships. The impact on the child depends on how the mother handles the situation. If she explains that the child’s father did not know of their existence and it was in their best interest to have one home, it is less likely to cause any significant harm. However, if the child is publicly known to be the biological child of a prominent family member who rejects them, there is a risk of emotional distress, damage to self-esteem, and fear of rejection and abandonment in the future. The president has faced criticism for not acknowledging his granddaughter publicly, especially since he talks about his other grandchildren. White House Christmas decorations did not include a stocking for Hunter’s daughter, further highlighting the discrepancy in treatment. The White House has repeatedly refused to respond to questions about the president’s seventh grandchild during press conferences, leading to backlash on social media. Hunter Biden’s daughter currently resides in Arkansas with her mother’s family. Overall, concerns about the potential psychological harm to Hunter Biden’s daughter have been raised by experts due to the rejection she has faced from the Biden family.

