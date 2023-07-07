Marjorie Taylor Greene Doesn’t Meet the Extremist Standards Set by the House Freedom Caucus

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congresswoman from Georgia, recently faced expulsion from the House Freedom Caucus, a well-known hard-right group within the Republican Party. The decision was reportedly made due to Greene’s interactions with fellow member, Lauren Boebert, and her alignment with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, both of which were seen as moves towards moderation and governance. This vote highlights the radicalism present within the MAGA fringe of Congress, a group that opposes any form of effective governance.

When Greene entered Congress in 2021, she was considered eccentric and toxic. However, she used her time in office to build alliances, particularly with McCarthy, which elevated her within the party and gave McCarthy credibility with the right-wing members. Despite this, Greene’s closeness with McCarthy and her support for the debt deal were seen as betrayals by the members of the House Freedom Caucus. Their anger towards the debt deal is baseless, as McCarthy managed to secure more from the White House than many Democrats would have liked. The alternative to the deal would have been a disastrous national default. Greene’s real “sin,” according to HFC members, was her lack of nihilism.

Although Greene’s expulsion from the caucus may make her seem more moderate, her extreme views remain unchanged. She gained prominence not just for her conspiracy theories, but also for her adept use of the media to gain attention. It’s worth noting that other members of the House Freedom Caucus hold equally terrifying views, such as Scott Perry’s involvement in Trump’s attempts to undermine the 2020 election and Jim Jordan’s role as the chief inquisitor of the House majority.

When Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in 2021, it was clear that the GOP’s attempt to treat her as an isolated figure was disingenuous. Now, two years later, she has become emblematic of compromise and weakness within the fringe members of the party. This shift is not just a problem for Republican leaders, but for the entire nation.

