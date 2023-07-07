Rumored Changes and New Features of the Apple iPhone 15

Apple is set to release its highly anticipated iPhone 15 in the coming months, and rumors circulating online are giving us a glimpse into its potential features. Tech experts are predicting some game-changing updates, including a titanium alloy frame, a larger battery, and a USB-C charging port. While these new additions are exciting, the change to the charging port may be controversial, as Apple has a history of switching cords and requiring consumers to purchase its proprietary versions. In addition to these features, Apple is also expected to introduce new color options, including fan favorites from previous models.

Although Apple typically keeps details about its upcoming iPhones tightly under wraps until the official unveiling, leaks and tech experts usually give us a good idea of what to expect. However, not all the rumors are exciting. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be more expensive than their predecessors, primarily due to the addition of titanium frames and an A17 Bionic chip. While the exact price tags have not been revealed, last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max started at £1,099/$999 and £1,199/$1,099, respectively.

These predictions align with information shared by a user on Weibo called ‘Technology window’ and corroborated by Apple analyst Jeff Pu. According to Pu, the price increase is likely to widen the gap between the iPhone 15 Pro series and the iPhone 15 Plus. As for the color options, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will be available in shades of baby blue, mint green, pink, and crimson. However, it’s important to note that these color options could change closer to the release date, as Apple often tests multiple colors before finalizing its choices.

Another significant change with the iPhone 15 is the introduction of a shatterproof design, a USB-C charging port, and a solid-state volume button. The rumored titanium frame not only rivals steel in strength but also makes the Pro model up to 45% lighter, providing a combination of durability and portability. Additionally, the switch to a USB-C charging port aligns with new EU regulations, and Apple’s decision to comply with these laws will replace their proprietary Lightning charging technology.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will feature larger batteries compared to its predecessors. According to an alleged Foxconn worker, the iPhone 15 will have an 18% larger battery, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro will have a 14% larger battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 12% larger battery. This means that users can expect significant improvements in battery capacity. It’s also worth mentioning that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature the A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro and Pro Max versions will come with the new A17 Bionic chip.

Overall, it is an exciting time for Apple enthusiasts as they await the release of the iPhone 15. The rumored features and upgrades suggest that Apple is determined to deliver a smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and improved functionality. While these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until official announcements are made, they provide a glimpse into what we can expect from Apple’s latest offering.

Reference