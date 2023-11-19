LSU standout Angel Reese stuns fans by sitting out game following recent benching

Getty Images



LSU’s Angel Reese, a standout player, was notably absent when the Tigers secured a 73-50 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday. This absence followed Reese’s benching in a previous game by head coach Kim Mulkey, who referred to it as a “coach’s decision.”

Despite not being present at the game, Mulkey did not offer any explanation for Reese’s absence, only stating, “You want me to explain why? It was very obvious Angel was not in uniform.” She added, “Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope to see her sooner than later. I’m not going to answer anymore. That’s it. That’s all y’all need to know.”

Last season, Reese led LSU in scoring and rebounding, playing a pivotal role in the Tigers achieving their first-ever basketball national title. The team’s performance was further elevated by the addition of the top recruitment class of 2023 and former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith. However, they faced an unexpected defeat in their first game of the season against then-No. 20 Colorado, marking the first time a reigning champion lost a season opener since 1995.

“I’m disappointed and surprised in some individual players that I thought would just be tougher and have a little fight and leadership about them,” commented Mulkey after the game, without naming anyone specific. While the Tigers have won all their other games, concerns about the team dynamics are beginning to surface.

During their recent game against Kent State, which hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2002, the Tigers had a slow start and only carried a two-point lead at halftime. Reese was benched after the break, and junior guard Kateri Poole didn’t play at all. Though LSU managed to secure a 109-79 win, coach Mulkey’s decisions left fans puzzled.

No further explanations have been provided, and it remains unclear who will be playing in future games. While Poole made an appearance in the game against Southeastern Louisiana, Reese was nowhere to be found. The program and Reese have yet to issue any statements.