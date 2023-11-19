30 Years After Teen’s Murder, DNA Helps Identify Killer with a History of Crimes Against Women

Sarah Yarborough was a 16-year-old honor student and a talented young lady with big aspirations ahead of her. Her life was tragically cut short when she was found murdered on the Federal Way High School campus during her junior year in 1991. Despite having DNA evidence and potential eyewitnesses, it would take nearly three decades to finally identify Sarah’s killer. The impact of this case was enormous, not only on her family and friends but also on multiple generations of investigators.

One morning in December, 13-year-old Drew Miller and his friend were on their way to skateboard when they stumbled upon a horrifying scene at the high school. Drew vividly remembers that day, from the chilling discovery of a young woman’s body amidst the bushes to encountering a mysterious man who had been lurking nearby. The man’s sudden appearance, the grisly sight of the victim, and the subsequent realization that they were standing near the suspected killer would stay with Drew forever.

The victim, later identified as Sarah Yarborough, was found partially dressed with her belongings scattered nearby. Investigator Scott Strathy described the scene as “pure unadulterated evil” and believed it was a sexually motivated murder. Sarah’s parents, Tom and Laura Yarborough, were faced with the agonizing task of telling their youngest son the tragic news of his sister’s murder. A promising future of college and travel was robbed from Sarah, leaving her loved ones in unparalleled grief and disbelief.

Sarah’s closest friends, including Liberty Barnes, Kristi Gutierrez, Amy Parodi, and Mary Beth Thome, remembered her fiery red hair and personality, describing her as artistic, feisty, and imaginative. The loss of Sarah shattered their sense of safety and security, exposing them to the harsh reality of the world. With DNA evidence found at the scene, investigators hoped that advancing technology would aid in identifying Sarah’s killer.

Despite the passage of time, this case continues to spark curiosity and fascination, leaving a lingering question—”who was the mysterious man and what truly happened to Sarah Yarborough?”

