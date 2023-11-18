Long Island, U.S. Sees Quadruple Increase in Syphilis Cases, Raising Concerns for Public Health

Syphilis cases have surged on Long Island and across the US, resulting in severe illness and a rising number of infant deaths. Despite being treatable for 80 years, the bacterial disease is spreading due to insufficient public health funding, decreased condom use, and inadequate testing, experts say.

From 2011 to 2021, Long Island saw a fourfold increase in early syphilis diagnoses, while nationwide, syphilis cases soared to nearly 177,000 in 2021 from just 46,000 in 2011. However, experts believe these numbers are underestimates due to undiagnosed cases.

Gonorrhea and chlamydia rates are also on the rise, especially among women, with severe medical complications affecting thousands every year. More than a third of syphilis cases are among gay and bisexual men, with higher rates among Black and Native American people.

The surge in syphilis cases among newborns, from 335 cases in 2012 to 3,761 in 2021, has been alarming. Nearly 38% of birth mothers received no prenatal care, contributing to the increase in congenital syphilis cases.

The shortage of benzathine penicillin G, the primary treatment for preventing congenital syphilis, poses an additional challenge. However, New York’s new law that mandates syphilis testing during pregnancy aims to reduce congenital syphilis cases.

Despite syphilis rates being lower in New York compared to the national average, the federal government’s reduction in STD funding has raised concerns. The National Coalition of STD Directors is urging $1 billion in additional funding to combat the surge in syphilis cases effectively.

As a once dangerous disease, syphilis saw a steep decline after penicillin was introduced in 1943, leading to a widespread belief in its eradication. However, declining condom use, increased injection-drug use, and the stigma surrounding sexually transmitted infections have fueled the recent resurgence. The increase in syphilis cases but not yet a serious commitment to public health measures highlights the urgent need for aggressive action to control the infection.

