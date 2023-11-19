Live Cricket World Cup Final Updates: Gill’s Early Exit and Rohit’s Aggressive Play

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma leads India in Cricket World Cup final

In one of the biggest sports events of the year, India and Australia are set to face off in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final. Rohit Sharma and his team have generated high hopes among Indian cricket enthusiasts as they aim to secure their first major ICC global event victory since 2011.

Even with a hard-fought win by Pat Cummins and the Australian team over South Africa, fans expect India to dominate the match. Throughout the tournament, India has shown outstanding performance, remaining undefeated in the group matches and securing an impressive semi-final victory against New Zealand.

The stage is set at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with a seating capacity of 132,000, with the majority of spectators expected to cheer for India. Will the weight of the nation’s expectations affect the team’s performance?

Before securing a victory that could make history, Rohit Sharma’s team must face an in-form Australia. The Australian team has shown determination since their initial loss to India in the group stages, particularly with a memorable Glenn Maxwell-inspired win over Afghanistan.

Follow all the live action below and get the latest odds and tips here. Regardless of the outcome, the Cricket World Cup final is expected to be an electrifying matchup at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

