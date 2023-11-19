How Warmer Winters Lead to Year-Round Tick Infestations and Bites

Ticks are surviving in winter, as they are immune to freezing temperatures – and as the climate continues to change, they are beginning to be more active during the colder months, experts are warning. They tend to hide and wait for the temperatures to temporarily rise, and then they come out looking for a chance to latch onto humans and their pets.

“In the past, the winters used to be consistently cold,” said Rafal Tokarz, an epidemiologist at the Center for Infection and Immunity at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. “But now, we are experiencing longer spells of abnormally warm weather, resulting in ticks emerging more often.”

As the weather becomes more pleasant, people are inclined to take their pets out for walks more frequently, according to Tokarz. This has contributed to a rise in the number of Lyme disease cases in winter.

Experts have observed an increase in emergency room visits for tick bites in some parts of the United States, especially in the Northeast, despite the fact that these bites usually decrease during freezing temperatures. According to the newly released National Climate Assessment report, most of the U.S. will experience warmer temperatures, which will elevate the risk of adults ticks finding host animals in winter, according to Richard Ostfeld, a tick expert at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in New York.

Not only can ticks spread into new geographic areas due to climate change, but those carrying Lyme disease will also last through the entire winter and become more active during March and April when temperatures rise. Besides Lyme disease, there are other types of ticks that we should be concerned about, such as the lone star tick and the dog tick, both of which can pass on Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Experts warn that people need to be cautious all year round, as ticks can survive and remain active under leaf litter, depending on the conditions. “Despite low temperatures, some areas may feel warmer, which encourages ticks to emerge,” said Laura Goodman, an infectious disease researcher at Cornell University.

Further complicating the matter is the resilience of ticks – as they can survive freezing and drying. There are several precautions that individuals can take to protect themselves from tick bites, including thoroughly checking for ticks after any outdoor activities and using insect repellent, especially when hiking.

For pets, measures such as a Lyme vaccine for dogs, and liquids or pills to prevent ticks are recommended. It is important to regularly check household pets for ticks throughout the year to ensure their safety. Overall, vigilance is key to avoiding tick bites and Lyme disease.

