“Linda Lusardi, 64, shares heartfelt tribute after the sad passing of her beautiful mother: ‘My Heart is Shattered’

In a heart-wrenching announcement, Eighties icon Linda Lusardi shared the news of her mother’s passing on Sunday with her 108k followers. To pay tribute to her late mum, Linda posted a series of pictures that included snapshots from her mother’s youth, a sweet photo of her and her daughter Lucy, who is a star on The Voice, and a recent picture of the mother-daughter duo. With a sense of deep sadness, Linda described her mother as “beautiful” and revealed that she passed away peacefully without providing further details on the cause of death.

In her emotional tribute, Linda wrote, “My beautiful Mum took her last breath today. I held her as she went peacefully. My heart is broken. She was an incredible woman who has always been there for me.” She expressed her love for her mother and expressed how much she will be missed every single day. Linda had spent the last four weeks by her mother’s side, and her passing has left a tremendous void in her life.

Grateful for the care her mother received, Linda thanked the nurses and staff at North Middlesex Hospital for not only attending to her medical needs but also showing compassion during this difficult time. She ended her message with a string of heart emojis.

Linda’s post garnered support from various celebrities, such as Ruth Langsford, actress Kacey Ainsworth, and Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips. Their words of comfort came at a tragic time for Linda, who recently battled a severe case of COVID-19. It took her an entire year to fully recover both physically and mentally from the virus, which had nearly taken her life.

One month after being hospitalized in March 2020, Linda admitted that the pain she experienced from the virus was so intense that she wished for death. She has since become an advocate for cautiousness in the face of the pandemic, criticizing the government’s decision to lift restrictions prematurely on July 19th. Linda urged then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to maintain restrictions, especially the wearing of masks in public places like public transport and the underground. She emphasized the importance of protecting lives and taking necessary precautions.

Linda’s heartfelt tribute includes precious family photographs that take her down memory lane. Despite her own hardships, she has emphasized the value of life and the need to prioritize people’s health and safety.

