Exciting News: Disney and Charter Strike a Deal to Resolve Cable Blackout

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: A detail view of a broadcast camera is seen with the NFL crest and ESPN Monday Night Football logo on it during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The blackout battle between cable giant Charter Communications and Disney is finally resolved.

Moments before “Monday Night Football,” which airs on Disney’s ESPN, the two companies struck a deal that allows millions of Charter cable customers to enjoy the game, according to CNBC’s David Faber, who cited insider sources.

Charter, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount Global all saw their stocks rise on Monday morning.

Representatives for Disney and Charter have not yet responded to comment requests.

The terms of the agreement are reported to include a wholesale price for Disney+.

The dispute has been ongoing since late August when negotiations for carriage renewal broke down between the two companies, leaving millions of customers without access to Disney TV channels like ESPN, FX, and Disney Channel.

At the time of the blackout, Charter had approximately 14.7 million customers.

As a result, some of Charter’s Spectrum pay-TV customers decided to cancel their bundle and switch to internet-TV options such as Disney’s Hulu + Live TV or Google ‘s YouTube TV. In the days following the blackout — which coincided with the U.S. Open and the start of college football season, both of which air on ESPN — Disney reported that Hulu + Live TV sign-ups were more than 60% higher than expected.

The dispute continued past the start of the NFL season.

Carriage disputes and blackouts are not uncommon in the industry, but Charter framed this particular blackout as a pivotal moment, declaring that the pay-TV model is broken.

Shortly after the blackout began, Charter executives held an investor call in which they pushed for a renegotiated deal with Disney that would provide Spectrum pay-TV customers with free access to Disney’s ad-supported streaming apps: Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.