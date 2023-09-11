Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spark Romance Speculations at the US Open

Kylie Jenner confirms second pregnancy In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old confirmed she is expecting her second child. Cover Media, Cover Media

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spark Romance Speculation with Tennis Outing

The rumored relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continues to fuel speculation as the pair was spotted together at the U.S. Open Men’s Final on Sunday. Photos show Jenner in a black t-shirt, matching sunglasses, and a Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktail in hand, while Chalamet wore a dark gray tee, black hoodie, and sunglasses.

In one photo, Jenner can be seen whispering something in Chalamet’s ear, adding to the intrigue surrounding their connection. Another shot captures them watching the tournament intently alongside other spectators.

This U.S. Open outing follows Jenner and Chalamet’s appearance at Beyoncé’s birthday concert on September 4. In a video captured by TMZ, the actor and beauty mogul can be seen swaying together and sharing kisses throughout the night.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have officially addressed the status of their relationship, leaving fans curious and eager for more information.

USA TODAY has reached out to the representatives of both stars for comment on their rumored romance.

Many fans are fascinated by the idea of Jenner and Chalamet as a couple, considering their different backgrounds and status in Hollywood.

“The rumored relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet feels like a high school fantasy come true,” one Twitter user mused back in April.

Experts suggest that the lack of confirmation from the couple only intensifies public interest. People search for signs of attraction and closely follow their social media activities in hopes of uncovering more about their connection. The mystery surrounding their relationship adds to the intrigue.

“The more mysterious a relationship appears, the more we are drawn to it,” says dating and relationship expert Amber Kelleher-Andrews, CEO of Kelleher International. “We are curious to know what’s behind the curtain.”

The intense scrutiny can be challenging for a new couple trying to keep their romance private. It can cause stress and anxiety, which is not an ideal way to start a loving relationship.

Celebrities face unique challenges when their new relationship is in the spotlight. The constant media attention can be isolating and put pressure on the couple to navigate their connection while dealing with paparazzi.

