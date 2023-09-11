Canadian White Nationalist Motivated Attack: Prosecutors Reveal Man’s Targeting of Muslim Family

Canadian federal prosecutors are arguing that a man accused of murder had white nationalist beliefs, classifying his actions as an act of terrorism. Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is accused of intentionally hitting five members of a Muslim family with his truck in London, Ontario. Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh stated that Veltman planned the attack for three months, accelerating his truck over the sidewalk and hitting the victims. Veltman admitted to detectives that his intentions were political and that he used a truck to send a message that Muslims can be targeted.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is also facing charges related to terrorism. The victims of the attack were Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumna, and his grandmother Talat Afzaal. Their nine-year-old son was also injured but survived. The incident has left Canada in shock and led to a renewed call for action against Islamophobia. Veltman appeared in court wearing a disheveled suit and showed signs of nervousness. The trial is expected to last around eight weeks.