Iowa Teen Receives Sentence for Teacher’s Murder Due to Poor Grades

In a significant development, one of the two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to the brutal beating death of their high school Spanish teacher has been sentenced. Willard Miller, one of the convicted teenagers, will serve a minimum of 35 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole. The sentencing hearing lasted for more than seven hours, and District Court Judge Shawn Showers acknowledged Miller’s young age but emphasized the heinous nature of his crime.

Miller and his accomplice, Jeremy Goodale, admitted to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old teacher who was fatally beaten while taking her regular afternoon walk in a park in Fairfield. Showers described Miller’s intent and actions as “sinister and evil,” causing the intentional loss of human life. Goodale is yet to be sentenced.

Before his sentencing, Miller accepted responsibility for the killing and expressed remorse to the Graber family, the Fairfield community, his own family, and the police. Ten of Graber’s relatives provided victim impact statements, highlighting her kindness, care, and devotion to her family, students, and church. Miller and Goodale committed the heinous act because of a bad grade given by Graber to Miller.

The sentencing hearing included details of the investigation, including the discovery of Graber’s body in Chautauqua Park. Vileta, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent, described finding Graber’s body under a tarp with a wheelbarrow and railroad tie covering it. The only significant injury was a severe head wound.

Miller initially denied any involvement but later admitted to assisting in hiding the body. Goodale testified that both of them had planned the killing for two weeks and that Miller had initiated the plan. Both teenagers were charged as adults but were not subject to a mandatory sentence of life without parole due to their age.