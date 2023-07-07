Orange County Register reports former Newport Beach residence of HGTV star Christina Hall listed for $8 million

A stunningly renovated home in Newport Beach, previously owned by the famous HGTV star Christina Hall, is now available for purchase at a price of $7.995 million. This price tag represents a significant 49% increase from what county documents reveal as the amount Christina Hall received when she sold the property in June 2021 for $5.35 million.

With its stylish metal roof and board-and-batten siding, this exceptional two-story house spans 4,804 square feet and rests on a remarkable half-acre lot with a resort-style backyard. Originally built in 1999 and recently updated by the current owner, the house boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a thoughtfully designed open-concept floor plan.

The listing eloquently describes the property as a “perfect harmony of minimalist aesthetics and efficient space utilization.”

Upon entering, you are greeted by all-white walls, wide-plank, white oak flooring, clerestory windows, and a breathtaking vaulted ceiling adorned with skylights. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with an oversized center island, providing ample seating, and seamlessly opens up to the great room. Slide-away glass doors further extend the living space, creating a truly seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

The backyard of this magnificent home features a brand new pool and spa, raised sundecks, beautiful lawns, an outdoor shower, and a pavilion complete with bar seating and built-in heaters.

Retreating back inside, the primary suite spans two levels and features a charming loft, a wraparound patio, a spacious walk-in closet, and a brand new bathroom outfitted with a freestanding tub and a luxurious walk-in shower.

Additional features of this property include a three-car garage with new doors, porch swings, and motorized gates, further enhancing the appeal and functionality of the home.

The listing is held by Keven Stirdivant of Kase Real Estate.

Records reveal that Christina Hall purchased this exceptional home in June 2018 through an off-market deal for $4.1 million, at the time when she was still known as Christina El Moussa. Christina El Moussa gained recognition through her appearance on the popular TV show “Flip or Flop,” which she co-hosted with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Together, they have two children, a daughter named Taylor (12 years old) and a son named Brayden (7 years old). Prior to her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, Christina was also married to Ant Anstead, the star of “Wheeler Dealers,” with whom she has a son named Hudson (3 years old).

Christina Hall currently co-produces her latest HGTV shows with her current husband, real estate agent Josh Hall.

