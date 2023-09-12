Insights from Joe Biden: Candid Discussions on Pony Soldiers, Vietnam, and Reflections on 9/11

In April 1968, after receiving five draft deferments, Joe Biden was deemed unfit for Vietnam by a medical board.

Unfortunately, this time no one stopped him.

The president, who served in the Senate during the Vietnam War, was in Hanoi on Sunday. To the chagrin of his staff, he spoke with the press.

It went so poorly that Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to intervene while Biden was still speaking. “Thank you, everybody. This concludes the press conference. Thanks, everyone.”

He was apparently about to reveal what Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Xi Jinping’s right-hand man, had said to him during a conversation at the G20 summit in India.

A confused Biden initially continued to speak until he realized his microphone had been cut off and music began playing to drown him out. Perhaps his staff was concerned that he had lost his filter.

Jean-Pierre had a good reason to end the meandering press conference. Biden began by saying, “Remember the famous song, you know, ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’?”

Of course, that was the title of a movie, not a song — a comedy about a war that Biden is supposed to be reconciling with Vietnam’s Communist leadership.

Biden, a day after his visit to India, went on to tell a rambling story about a John Wayne movie where an “Indian scout” tells Wayne that an American soldier is “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.” Biden has used the line before, but no one has ever been able to identify a movie with that scene.

Even with his usual list of permitted reporters, Biden became lost. “I’m just following my orders here,” he pleaded, then after a long pause, asked, “Staff, is there anybody I haven’t spoken to?”

He then refused to take a question from a reporter not on the list: “No, I ain’t calling on you. I’m calling on — I said there were five questions.”

Throughout the press conference, Biden repeatedly asked reporters to repeat their questions, and his stammering often resulted in incoherent answers.

Declaring, “I don’t want to contain China,” Biden attempted to explain, “It’s about ensuring that the international rules of the road are followed, from airspace to space and the ocean. And so, I hope that Prime Minister Xi — I mean, Xi has some difficulties right now.” I’m glad he clarified that. Now, how about actually containing China?

Just before the answer that caused him to be cut off, Biden remarked about his relationship with Xi, “look, nobody likes having celebrated international meetings if you don’t know what you want at the meeting, if you don’t have a game plan. He may have a game plan; he just hasn’t shared it with me. But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed.”

Perhaps he should stay there and allow someone alert and competent to run the country.

Upon returning to American soil on Monday, Biden recounted his experience on Sept. 11: “Never forget! Ground Zero in New York. I remember standing there the next day.”

Except Biden forgot: He was in DC on Sept. 12, 2001, not in New York.

Biden has always been known for his fabricated stories, but his decline is becoming increasingly apparent. We can all see an elderly man who often needs to be guided and managed by his staff to avoid embarrassing himself.

His hesitant speaking style sharply contrasts with the old Biden, who used to shout down opponents and speak nonstop without hesitation.

This is more than just embarrassing.

The voters are not deceived, which is why a recent poll found that 77% of the public, and even 69% of Democrats, believe he is too old to effectively serve another term.

His entire strategy for the upcoming election is simply to point to Donald Trump and imply that things could be worse.

America deserves better options. It deserves a commander in chief who is in command, not someone who constantly appears as if they would drift off to sleep if given the chance.