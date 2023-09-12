Potential Meeting of Kim Jong Un and Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome: Insights and Expectations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is currently traveling through Russia’s far east on his specially equipped train to meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. This will be their first meeting since 2019 and signifies the growing importance of their relationship. Putin’s agenda for the meeting is expected to focus on weapons deals and replenishing Russia’s ammunition stockpiles. There are also indications that space technology may be discussed, which is a priority for Kim.

On Tuesday, Putin announced plans to visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s main spaceport, where he is scheduled to meet Kim. The cosmodrome is situated in Russia’s far eastern Amur region, around 900 miles north of Vladivostok. It came into service in 2016 and symbolizes Moscow’s ambitions for space exploration and technology.

The Vostochny Cosmodrome was proposed by Putin in 2007 as a way to reduce Russia’s dependence on other countries for its space program. Previously, Russia’s space agency relied on the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan as its primary launch site. The opening of the Vostochny Cosmodrome represented Russia’s ability to launch spacecraft independently. It was hailed as a 21st-century space launch facility and a symbol of modern Russia.

The choice of the Vostochny Cosmodrome as the meeting place between Putin and Kim holds significance. It provides Putin with a powerful symbol of Russia’s ambitions for space exploration and showcases Russia’s ability to go it alone. Space has become a way for states to engage with one another and leverage support. Additionally, hosting the meeting at the cosmodrome may show support for the Russian space program in light of recent failures and controversies surrounding the site’s construction.

Kim’s ambitions for the meeting with Putin may involve seeking food aid and weapons technology in exchange for supplying Russia with munitions. There are also hints that space exploration could be on the agenda, as Kim’s regime has shown an interest in military spy satellites. However, Russia may be reluctant to share sensitive technological information in this area due to sanctions against North Korea.

This will be the first meeting between Putin and Kim since 2019 when they met in Vladivostok. The meeting focused on efforts to encourage North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. However, the meeting yielded no substantial results.

Kim prefers to travel internationally on a specially manufactured train, which is famously slow with a top speed of 55 mph. The journey from Pyongyang to Vladivostok took about 20 hours for a distance of 435 miles. The trip to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which is about three times the distance, could last days. The train is equipped with luxurious fittings and advanced facilities to keep Kim occupied during the journey.

Overall, the meeting between Putin and Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome is significant and highlights the growing relationship between the two leaders. It provides Putin with a symbol of Russia’s ambitions in space exploration and may show support for the Russian space program. Kim’s ambitions for the meeting involve seeking aid and technology, including in the area of space exploration. The meeting will take place after a long train journey for Kim, who prefers rail travel for safety and discretion reasons.

