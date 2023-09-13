Insider Insights: NFL Legend Joe Theismann Discusses Aaron Rodgers’ Injury and Zach Wilson’s Prime Opportunity to Shine







NFL legend Joe Theismann held his breath when Aaron Rodgers left his New York Jets debut after four snaps with an injury. Unfortunately, Rogers’ injury turned out to be more serious than initially thought. It was revealed on Tuesday that he suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will be out for the rest of the 2023 season. As a result, Zach Wilson has been named the starting quarterback.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Theismann expressed his initial hope that Rodgers’ injury was just an ankle injury, but when he saw how he was unable to stand up and sat down in a specific way, Theismann feared it might be the Achilles.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Wilson is now the leader of the team. Wilson had been demoted to third string at the end of last season but earned the backup role under Rodgers’ guidance. He made key plays in the game against the Buffalo Bills, including a touchdown pass that helped the Jets force overtime. Theismann praised Wilson for his performance and believes this is his opportunity to prove himself.

The Cowboys will be the Jets’ next opponent, and Theismann emphasized the importance of the offensive line in protecting Wilson. He also mentioned that returning from an Achilles injury is challenging, citing his own career-ending compound fracture as an example. He added that it’s too early to predict what Rodgers will do next and how much time he can dedicate to his recovery.

Overall, Theismann expressed his sympathy for Rodgers and his excitement for Wilson’s potential. He believes Wilson has the chance to show why the Jets selected him as their first-round pick.

Source: FOX News





Reference