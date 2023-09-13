What’s in your milk?

Anlene is high in calcium, protein, and other essential benefits and nutrients, and comes from New Zealand grass-fed cow’s milk.

As health concerns have gained prominence in recent years, the world has become more health-focused and conscious. People are becoming more aware of their impact not only on their personal well-being but also on the environment, especially when it comes to the food we consume every day.

Milk is a staple part of many people’s daily diets, and quality is of utmost importance when it comes to what we put in our bodies. Choosing the right cow milk can be challenging due to the expanding market selection and plant-based alternatives. However, cow’s milk still offers numerous benefits.

Anlene, an established adult milk brand, is a top choice for those looking for a milk that meets nutritional needs and promotes sustainable and ethical practices in dairy production. Anlene delivers high-quality grass-fed milk.

The Differences in Cow’s Milk

There are three main options for cow’s milk: conventional, organic, and grass-fed cow’s milk. Understanding the differences between these options can help in choosing the ideal milk for your needs.

Conventional Milk

Conventional milk is produced by cows that are kept in individual stalls or gathered in a small, cramped area. Their diet mainly consists of grains, alfalfa, and corn products, which is not as balanced compared to cows that have a better living arrangement.

While milk in general has its benefits, conventional milk may not be as effective due to the unbalanced omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio resulting from the cow’s diet. This can be counterproductive to our health.

Organic Milk

Organic milk is a compromise between grass-fed cow’s milk and conventional milk. To be classified as organic milk, at least 30% of the cow’s diet must come from grass. This means that the cows have access to pasture and a larger living space compared to cows producing conventional milk.

Grass-fed Cow’s Milk

Grass-fed cow’s milk is the healthiest option due to its higher content of heart-healthy fats and antioxidants, particularly omega-3 fatty acids. Grass-fed cows graze freely on wide, green pastures all year long. They are only kept in the barn over winter, where they are fed cut grass.

This natural diet results in a high content of alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid that is useful in lowering inflammation.

Choose Grass-fed Milk for Better Health and a Better Environment

After learning about the three kinds of cow’s milk, you may be more inclined to choose grass-fed milk. Not only will your body benefit from the higher nutritional content, but the environment and the cows that produce the milk will also thank you.

Milk from grass-fed cows raised on pasture promotes sustainability and healthy soil. Cows that graze for their own food use less energy and resources compared to cows fed by trucks. This reduces the carbon footprint and fertilizes the pastures directly from the source.

Experience the Best Milk from New Zealand with Anlene

Anlene, one of the leading adult milk brands, sources their cows from New Zealand and reflects all-natural dairy from the green pastures of the country. New Zealand’s grass-fed cows produce some of the world’s highest quality milk thanks to their diet and environment.

Anlene products are made from certified grass-fed and pasture-raised New Zealand cows. With a temperate climate that allows cows to graze on nutrient-rich grass all year round, Anlene produces delicious and nutritious milk that is high in protein, minerals, and vitamins. They pride themselves on keeping their milk free from added hormones and unnecessary antibiotics.

Try out Anlene, the milk most recommended by doctors for bone conditions, and discover how drinking the best milk, combined with a proper diet and exercise, can help you live a healthier life. Anlene products are available in leading supermarkets, drugstores, and e-commerce platforms.

